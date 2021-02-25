The clever way strapped transit agencies are saving cash

Lot 9 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is an ocean of asphalt, typically occupied by thousands of parked cars. Soon it will be covered with 16 acres worth of solar panels, generating enough electricity to power the AirTrain that links the nearby subway station to the airport’s terminals, while also meeting the electricity needs of hundreds of homes in the surrounding neighborhood.

Like a more central version of the vast solar arrays that get built on empty fields in the hinterlands, it’s a relatively new kind of solar power project that brings the generation and storage of solar energy right where it’s needed most.

The project is a collaboration between the New York Power Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Goldman Sachs, and SunPower, a solar energy company. It’s one of several projects SunPower is building on sites owned by transportation agencies around the country, including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and the Delaware River Port Authority. The projects take advantage of the wide open parking lots at train stations and transportation agency-owned land to create much needed electricity.

“Public agencies are often on the bleeding edge of a lot of this innovation that’s happening around solar and storage,” says Eric Potts, senior vice president at SunPower. He says school districts in California have been leading the way in adding solar panel-covered canopies over parking lots to offset energy requirements and save money. “They are trading off operating expenses to pay energy bills, with energy savings from solar to put more money into books or education or teachers or facilities. So it’s very much an economic decision as well as a green decision.”

For transit agencies, the economic side is especially important as the pandemic has led to significant cuts in ridership, passengers, and revenue at transit agencies and airports. “What we’re able to give these transportation entities is another source of revenue or a source of energy savings,” says Potts.

The project at JFK airport will offset the facilities energy requirements and reduce the amount of conventional power it buys from the grid. Operational by early 2022, the project will place solar canopies over parking spaces in Lot 9 that will be capable of generating 13 megawatts of solar power, about half of which will go to powering the AirTrain. “That’s a 7 megawatt baseload, and it’s a tremendous energy draw at the airport,” says SunPower senior account executive Alex Sarly. “So how can you make a material impact on the carbon consumption of the airport? Hit the AirTrain. It’s right there.”