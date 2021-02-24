Hyundai EV battery recall: 82,000 electric vehicles at fire risk

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a global recall of 82,000 electric vehicles due to battery issues. Specifically, the recall applies to three models of vehicles made by the South Korean auto giant, all of which have batteries that may catch fire. Those vehicles include:

Around 76,000 Kona EVs built between 2018 and 2020

Some Ioniq EV models

Some Elec City buses

As Reuters notes, the recall is the first mass battery-cell replacement conducted by a major electric-vehicle maker. While the recall is straightforward, who’s to blame for the faulty batteries is not. That’s because while Hyundai makes the vehicles, LG Energy Solution provided the batteries. In a statement, LG Energy Solution said the company’s battery cell shouldn’t be seen as the direct cause of the fire risk. Rather, LG Energy Solution says Hyundai misapplied its suggestions related to fast battery charging management.

South Korea’s transport ministry, on the other hand, suggested defects were found in some LG Energy Solution battery cells. Hyundai has not commented on who’s to blame. The recall is expected to cost $900 million, with costs being split between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution.

Owners of the affected models are being advised to limit battery charging to 90% of total capacity until their cell can be replaced. Owners should contact their dealership for further details on the recall.