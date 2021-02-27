How Disney Plus is winning by ripping up the streaming playbook

Earlier this month, Netflix sent out an email announcing titles on its service for that week. The flurry of personalized (for the subscriber) titles included its teen romance hit To All the Boys: Always and Forever ; the Nickelodeon series iCarly ; and War Dogs , a Netflix original movie starring Bradley Cooper. There were also promos for recent Netflix originals: Bridgerton , Shonda Rhimes’ buzzy period drama; the teen film We Can Be Heroes ; and George Clooney’s sci-fi film The Midnight Sky .

Disney also sent out an email that week announcing what it was touting on its streaming service, DisneyPlus. Most prominently featured was Cinderella, the 1997 TV adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical starring Brandy. Less space was given to a single episode—number six—of the Marvel series WandaVision, a DisneyPlus exclusive, and High School Musical: The Musical: Series, another Disney Plus show that debuted in 2019.

As streaming services duke it out and woo subscribers—the latest, Paramount Plus, debuts on March 4—Disney is snubbing its nose at the streaming playbook pioneered most meaningfully (and aggressively) by Netflix. It is not promising a brand-new TV show or movie every single day of the year. It is not churning out splashy press releases announcing lavish deals with TV and filmmakers like Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. It isn’t catering to consumers by allowing them to binge an entire season of a show in one sitting. Want to watch WandaVision? You’ll be getting one episode every week, thank you. (As was the case with another DisneyPlus buzzy title, The Mandalorian.) Indeed, Disney doesn’t even seem interested in any fresh, non-IP-related projects that might attract someone outside of its well-established stable of kids, teens, and dudes in their forties who can recite the entire script of The Empire Strikes Back. This past week brought news that Disney was developing a “Magic Kingdom cinematic universe” for Disney Plus.

What gives?

First of all, Disney has the luxury of an enormous library that allows it to sit back on its haunches and not worry too much about generating new content. The Brandy Cinderella movie may not be new to a parent, but to a seven-year-old, it’s a hot, new release. Ditto for the original Cinderella, and the live-action version directed by Kenneth Branagh in 2015. (Surely there are more that I’m forgetting.) As competition amps up between streamers and licensing contracts run out, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and Peacock will all be reining in properties that had been sourced out to services like Netflix, making original titles like Cinderella even more potent fodder against the Netflixes and Amazons of the world.

“The Disney library is so specific and so branded, that’s their super power,” says one streaming source. “Paramount Plus is like, ‘We’ll be the exclusive home of Chinatown!‘ I love Chinatown, but they don’t have the Star Wars titles and all the animated films that Disney does.” In other words.: Good luck competing.