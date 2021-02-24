This new digital rights report flunks the tech giants

advertisement advertisement

A new report on the human-rights policies of 26 tech and telecom firms around the world delivers a harsh verdict: From Alibaba to Vodafone, they all get an F.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Bezos’ own firm Amazon, meanwhile, lands at the bottom of RDR’s digital-platforms list with a score of 20—below even the Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, the other company the group added to its 2020 list. The report raps Amazon for disclosing so much less than other U.S. firms about its marketing uses of customer data, its oversight of products in its online store, its rules for use of its of its AWS hosting service, and its responses to government demands for customer information. Amazon’s transparency reports have been skimpier than those of other tech giants for years. The latest runs all of three pages and does not itemize requests for data from Alexa devices. RDR’s report gives Alibaba (which it notes sold facial-recognition services to help China’s authoritarian regime track Uighur Muslims) a better score of 25 for complying with new Chinese laws about security and privacy. RDR says those grades don’t reflect any degree-of-difficulty weighting.

advertisement

“Our objective is to evaluate companies against the same set of standards based on international human rights doctrine, so that we can really see how they measure up against one another, regardless of legal regimes or other contextual factors,” emailed RDR editorial director Ellery Biddle. “Nevertheless, in our analysis of the findings, we did think it was important to point out that Amazon is way behind its peers in the U.S., in contrast to Alibaba, which is approximately on par with its peers in China.” Apple, meanwhile, only got a 43, just behind Facebook’s score of 45. That reflects the report’s approval of Apple’s defenses of privacy but also penalizing the company for its opacity over how it enforces its content rules. This year’s report doesn’t call out Apple’s often-inscrutable oversight of its App Store, but previous reports have. RDR often emphasizes the importance of getting companies to pledge to uphold human rights, allowing advocates to press them to meet those commitments—similar to how Amnesty International campaigns aim to shame oppressive regimes into at least minimal compliance with their own laws. Telecom Trouble As in prior reports, telecom firms fare worse than tech giants for leaving their users deeper in the dark about their collection, use and resale of their data. The highest-ranked among them, Spain’s Telefónica, only got a score of 49 out of 100 despite more transparency over government demands to cut off internet access, take down content, and turn over user data. It lost points for a relative lack of transparency about its own use of customer data.

advertisement