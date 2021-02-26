This is how inclusive Netflix’s original programming really is

Last month, Netflix released its first-ever inclusion report detailing where the company stands with having a diverse and equitable workplace. Now Netflix is keeping that same energy in analyzing its original TV shows and films.

Today, Netflix published a study conducted by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative that breaks down how Netflix’s original content from 2018 and 2019 performed across 22 inclusion indictors.

While the streamer excelled in certain areas and showed growth over the year, it’s evident that there’s still a considerable amount of ground to cover toward parity in front of and behind the camera—particularly with more representation from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups.

“We’ve released this report in the interests of transparency,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “Because without this kind of information it’s very hard to judge whether we’re improving or not. And the report makes clear that while Netflix has made advances in representation year-over-year, we still have a long way to go.”

Here’s a snapshot of some key statistics from the study:

52% of all leads/co-leads (TV and film) were women and girls

31.9% of all leads/co-leads (TV and film) were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups

23.1% of film directors were women

16.9% of film directors were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups

29.8% of show creators were women

12.2% of show creators were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups

In addition to the study, which Netflix has committed to releasing every two years through 2026, the streamer also announced the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a $100 million endowment that will be distributed globally over five years in an effort to build talent pipelines for underrepresented communities.