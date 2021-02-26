A moonshot can be exhilarating for your business. Don’t stymie it with overplanning

What’s the best way to approach a big, transformational project—the corporate equivalent of a moonshot? Do you plan every detail in advance, plotting each point from A to B?

That might intuitively seem to be the way to go–and anyone who has logged time in the corporate world has seen an excruciatingly itemized project plan.

But I think that’s the wrong approach. In today’s fast-paced world, transformation requires working in a new, more agile method.

What does it mean to be “agile?” The word is used to mean many things. In software development, it describes an iterative approach to project management. Sometimes it’s just a synonym for “fast.” Speed is certainly a part of it, but I see being agile as a highly developed philosophy for leading, managing, and working that relies on continual improvement. Whether you’re a CEO leading a company-wide transformation, an individual contributor working on a solo effort or someone who wants to make a change in their personal life, embracing agile can help you become more successful.

Agility lets you tackle big, complex, and ambitious initiatives (aka moonshots) where the starting point and the endpoint are separated by a lot of distance and the way forward isn’t blindingly obvious. Three steps are essential:

Step 1: Pick a direction and have the courage to begin. It might sound strange, but it’s a mistake to waste time figuring out exactly where you want to go. The world–business, technology, society–is changing so fast that by the time you reach your original goal, the target most likely will have shifted. The important thing is to get moving quickly in the general direction of your North Star, or ultimate aspiration. Doing so requires the courage to throw away the crutch of your detailed blueprint. For example, I’ve taken guided tours of big cities while traveling, but some of my most memorable days were those when I just explored the streets without a set plan or even a detailed map to get started. I’d get advice and inputs from locals and shopkeepers.