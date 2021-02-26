How Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit exposes the My Pillow Guy’s patriot act

Mike Lindell, aka “The MyPillow Guy,” used Dominion Voting Systems’ technology as a scapegoat for Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, until Dominion finally filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against him.

The suit, filed by top-shelf defamation attorneys Tom Clare and Megan Meier, sets out to do two main things. It details all the times Lindell falsely asserted that Dominion machines were programmed to steal votes from Trump and give them to Biden (to “steal” the election), and it makes the case that Lindell’s noisy embrace of Trump was motivated by a desire to sell pillows to right-wingers, not so much by political true belief.

The lawsuit begins by showing that Lindell hasn’t always been honest in marketing claims about his pillows. Lindell was sued in 2016 for making false claims in MyPillow infomercials.

A talented salesman, Lindell personally starred in MyPillow infomercials, which claimed that MyPillow would help people suffering from fibromyalgia, insomnia, migraines and headaches, sleep apnea, snoring, TMJ, and restless leg syndrome—claims that prosecutors alleged were “untrue or misleading.” Rather than defending the truthfulness of MyPillow’s claims in court, Lindell opted to pay $995,000 in civil penalties.

Also in 2016, MyPillow was hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that the company’s infomercials hold out Lindell as a “sleep expert” when in fact he wasn’t. Again Lindell paid to make the case go away. The company was hit with another lawsuit in 2019 for “disseminating false and misleading advertisements.” MyPillow settled for $100,000.

In 2019 the Better Business Bureau, after seeing “a pattern of consumer complaints,” pulled its accreditation of MyPillow and lowered the company’s rating to “F.”

Throughout the time when those legal issues were playing out, Lindell and MyPillow were spending millions to advertise on right-wing media, mainly Fox News, the lawsuit explains: