The weather outside is (still) frightful. Save up to 50% on coats and boots at these winter sales

Even with the end of winter in sight, the funny thing about the seasons is: It comes right back next year. That’s why now is the time to stock up on winter coats, boots, and gear—the foreseeable future will (hopefully) only be frosty for a few more weeks, but in another 8 months, you’ll be glad you planned ahead. Clearances, markdowns, and end-of-season sales on down puffers, snow boots, fleece, and winter accessories mean you can find deals on performance attire before winter’s end.

And don’t worry about styles feeling dated by the time winter 2022 comes around. Staying warm and dry in the cold never goes out of style.

The North Face

The North Face Winter Sale currently has up to 40% off some of their most popular seasonal items—including performance parkas, retro-inspired puffer vests and fleece pullovers, and layering pieces for the entire family. In the mix: the ThermoBall Eco Jackets, lightweight insulated zip-ups that are stuffed with post-consumer recycled poly and can compress to the size of a baguette and easily be tossed in a backpack or suitcase—perfect for March and April, when temps can vary widely between sunup and sundown.

Sorel

The Sorel End of Season Sale has a range of the company’s bestselling boots at a generous discount. Stock up on snow boots such as the perennial favorite Joan of Arctic Boot at 25% off its original price. (Or her modern sister, the Joan of Arctic Next Boot, down to $150 from $250.) Also, it’s worth browsing their sale selection of waterproof leather boots—Chelsea boots and wedges that can get you through spring showers, too.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is always ripe with gems, but it’s currently packed with winter staples and cozy attire. We have our eyes on the Engineered Warmth Jogger—textured merino-blend knit, slim-fit sweatpants—and the Pack It Down Jacket, a warm, rainproof, lightweight puffer made for travel and training.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s range of winter attire—featuring its warming fabric tech—is plentiful and deeply discounted in their sale section. We’re here to stock up on Extra Warm HEATTECH, an even cozier version of their signature thermals, and Seamless Down Coats, a steal at $79.90 in a range of easy-to-pair neutrals.