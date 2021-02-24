500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. These visualizations capture the devastation

How does one convey the gravity of the loss, which is so enormous it can almost seem abstract? News outlets have used bar charts, line charts, and heat maps to convey each new and tragic milestone over the past year. Now, the most effective visualizations use design to both capture the data at its massive scale and bring it back to Earth with visuals that remind us that each data point is a person and a life lost.

“It’s particularly challenging to not let us fall into the trap of getting used to it and accepting it and to continue to try to represent the incredible scale of this tragedy. That’s a challenge with any ongoing story like this,” says New York Times chief creative officer and creative director Tom Bodkin of the paper’s ongoing COVID-19 coverage, which has included a number of compelling visual treatments for print and web over the past year. “So we keep looking for new ways of visually representing the scale so that people can appreciate the volume of people who have been impacted by this.” Here are some of the data visualizations that most effectively capture this profound tragedy.

Making the visual conform to the data

At the end of January, New York Times graphics editors Lazaro Gamio and Lauren Leatherby designed a dot-density graph for the website that depicted the number of deaths at the time: 450,000. The graph uses a 1:1 ratio, so each dot represents one death. Readers continuously scroll down the page to see how the number of dots change in density over time.

“The nature of data visualization is that abstract symbols—lines, dots, bars—can represent 5 or 5,000 without changing their own physical form, a useful technique for many applications,” Gamio explains. “But to mark an occasion as devastating as this one, our goal was to maintain a 1:1 ratio in the data to try to express the magnitude of this milestone. This way, the data would not conform to the visual, and instead, the visual would conform to the data.” With the 500,000 milestone looming, The Times adapted the graphic for the constraints of its front page in print.

Gamio, who wrote the code that generated the dots, says it took two weeks of print tests to figure out how to fit half a million dots on page A1, which had less vertical space to utilize. It was a team effort. Gamio, Leatherby, graphics editor Bill Marsh, and art director Andrew Sondern adapted the visual for print, creating a dark, evocative gradient of dots down the center of the page. “What resulted was an almost completely saturated bottom portion of the graphic, representing an unthinkable winter: Thousands of Americans lost every single day, each one leaving a ripple effect of grief,” Gamio says.