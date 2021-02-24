At least 6,500 workers have died building Qatar’s World Cup

As the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, the toll on the mostly migrant workers building its venues and related infrastructure is rising. According to a new report from The Guardian , more than 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since it was selected to host next year’s World Cup back in 2010.

Due to inconsistent and imprecise records, it’s difficult to know exactly how many of these deaths are directly connected to projects being built for the soccer tournament, but the report draws a clear relationship between Qatar’s World Cup building spree and a labor rights system that puts migrants at risk.

“The numbers of deaths revealed by The Guardian are deeply alarming and further raise fears that migrant workers are paying the highest price in this tournament,” says May Romanos, a Persian Gulf region researcher at Amnesty International. “It was clear from the beginning that there is a need for Qatar to strengthen its occupational health and safety standards as well as protection mechanisms so that we do not end up with the sad reality of thousands of migrant workers losing their lives in order for the country to host this World Cup.”

Most of the construction work is concentrated in and around the capital city, Doha, with a total of seven new stadiums, hotels, a new airport, and significant road and transit infrastructure being built ahead of the tournament’s start in November 2022. These projects rely heavily on migrant workers who’ve come to Qatar on often exploitative and low-paying work contracts that push workers in the region’s extreme climate and limit their rights. Coming mostly from poor countries, workers had been lured unknowingly into a labor system in which migrant workers could not leave the country or change jobs without their employer’s permission. Some have even been tricked into paying to be recruited for this work and having their passports confiscated by employers upon arrival. The 6,500 deaths tallied by The Guardian only account for workers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, but with a large number of migrant workers coming from countries such as Kenya and the Philippines, the true death toll is likely much higher.

Only 37 of those deaths are directly linked to construction at World Cup stadiums, according to The Guardian‘s reporting, and most of them are classified as “non-work related.” But these classifications obscure the grim realities behind many of the deaths at construction sites and beyond, according to Romanos.

“The lack of transparency surrounding this issue—especially that most deaths tend to be reported as ‘natural causes’ or ‘cardiac arrest’ without proper investigations and autopsies carried to determine the real cause of death—makes it very difficult to get the full picture,” she says.