Leaders, this is why you should embrace overcommunication

All leaders have their blind spots, those disconnects between how they think they are showing up in the world and how their employees perceive them. Across hundreds of interviews with CEOs about the key leadership lessons they’ve learned, one of the most consistent themes we’ve heard is their growing recognition that they must make an extra effort to close the gap between how much they think they need to communicate and what their employees want and need from them.

It is one of the key principles of leadership: There is no such thing as overcommunication. All leaders have to repeat the strategy relentlessly and remind employees of the “why” behind the work they are doing, no matter how redundant the messaging may feel to them.

“At first, I wondered how many times I’d have to say the same thing,” said Andi Owen, chief executive of Herman Miller, the office furniture company. “Then I realized that there are eight thousand employees, and in almost every venue I’m in, people are meeting me for the first time. I have to repeat the core message over and over because my job is to set the direction, communicate, and be inspiring. I thought I would spend a lot more time doing some other things, but most of my day is spent communicating.”

Owen’s insight was echoed by Christopher Nassetta, the CEO of Hilton Worldwide. “You have to be careful as a leader, particularly of a big organization,” he said. “You can find yourself communicating the same thing so many times that you get tired of hearing it. And so you might alter how you say it, or shorthand it, because you have literally said it so many times that you think nobody else on earth could want to hear this. But you can’t stop.”

The need to constantly remind people of the strategy can seem puzzling. After all, people are smart, and presumably they can remember the key components of a simple plan from week to week.

One answer is captured in an insight from Marcus Ryu, the chairman and cofounder of Guidewire, which makes software for the insurance industry. “I’ve come to realize that no matter how smart the people are who you’re communicating to, the more of them there are, the dumber the collective gets. And so you could have a room full of Einsteins, but if there are two hundred or three hundred of them, then you still have to talk to them like they’re just average people. As the audience gets bigger and bigger, your message has to get simpler and simpler, and the bullet-point list has to be shorter and shorter.”