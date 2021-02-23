How to manage a mentor relationship that is off to a rocky start

Connecting with a mentor can be a huge benefit in your career. More and more companies are launching and expanding mentorship programs, so they are designating mentors, matching mentors, and establishing mentor-mentee relationships from the moment you join the company.

But for many, the assignment of a mentor is only a first step. Like a blind date, it can be awkward—only a toe in the water in an uncertain sea. As a mentee, how can you make the relationship successful? Especially if you’re new to a company or a role, you may not feel you have a lot of influence in the venture. In actuality, you can significantly contribute to creating the conditions for a great experience.

Go in with gratitude



When you’re considering how to create a great relationship with your mentor, start with gratitude. Regardless of how perfect (or imperfect) the match, recognize and appreciate the time your mentor spends with you and the advice they give. Whether or not it’s exactly what you’re looking for, there is still an element of generosity associated with how your mentor is carving out moments for you and providing perspective.

Also know you are part of a two-way relationship. Rather than believing the mentor is in charge of the connection, remind yourself that you’re both professionals who have a contribution to make. Your mentor may know more about the role or the company, but you also bring a lot of expertise in other areas.

Help your mentor help you

Too often, mentors feel a lot of pressure to fill time and bring topics to the table. Further, they may not receive a lot of training or coaching from the organization about how to be good at mentoring. You can be helpful to the mentor and get more of what you need when you are proactive. Be prepared with a list of topics. Ask questions aligned with the mentor’s experience. Initiate discussions about the company culture or nuances about how things get done in the organization. Chances are your mentor will appreciate your initiative and the opportunity to help in areas that are most useful for you.

Focus on building trust with your mentor. When developing relationships, openness tends to lead to more openness. Share details about yourself and watch your mentor likewise share parts of their life. Increase the amount of sharing you do over time, as the relationship grows. The more your mentor understands about you, the more they can be specific about the guidance, coaching, or advice they offer.