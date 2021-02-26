Why many remote workers are facing a tax season nightmare

As we pass a full year since the pandemic’s arrival in the US, remote working has become a mainstay for corporate employees. A Gallup poll in April 2020 indicated that 51% of employees were entirely remote—a number that’s held relatively steady since. It’s now business as usual for our coworkers to be a few states away rather than just down the hall.

However, while this flexibility can be safer and more comfortable for many employees, remote work also can bring potential tax filing headaches for workers who took advantage of location options and headed to another state. If you worked from a state other than your primary residence state for more than 183 days in 2020, you might have sparked dual residence status in those two states—making your income subject to taxation by both. Even if dual residency status was not activated, you still may face paperwork and compliance hassles when you file your return.

Here are four key points to address if you spent time working in multiple states during 2020:

The vacation home dilemma

Working from a vacation home can trigger taxes in multiple states. If a New York tax resident works from her Maine vacation home for a total of seven months during the pandemic, effectively crossing the 183-day threshold, both New York and Maine view her as a resident in each state. The result is double taxation, in which each state will impose a tax on all 12 months of her income for 2020.

Even if the remote worker did not cross the threshold of working for 183 days in the second state, double taxation is possible for whatever portion of time the worker was present in the state—depending on the state. For example, if the same New York resident instead worked from a Colorado home for only three months in 2020, New York would tax her income for all 12 months, while Colorado also would tax three months’ worth of income for the time she spent working there.

The parent trap

If you moved home to live with your parents but kept your residence in your home state, you could incur double taxation. While staying with your parents may have seemed like a better location to work than from home, it still can prompt residency in that state on top of your primary state residency. For example, suppose a young professional living in Connecticut stayed with his parents in South Carolina for 10 months during the pandemic.