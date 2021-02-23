Pressure mounts on President Biden to appoint a fashion czar

If the idea of a “fashion czar” sounds like a joke, you may soon be in the minority. It’s an idea that’s gaining steam—and isn’t nearly as farfetched as it sounds.

Two weeks ago, I wrote a story asking President Biden to appoint a “fashion czar” to support the fashion industry’s efforts to become more sustainable and humane. Hilary Jochmans, a political consultant who has spent 15 years in politics and specializes in sustainable fashion, read the story and decided to turn it into an official letter. The letter, which will be delivered to the White House and members of Congress this week, was cosigned by more than 70 experts, organizations, and fashion brands, including ThredUp, Eileen Fisher, Everlane, and Allbirds. Others are continuing to add their names to the list.

Jochmans, who’s the founder of consulting firm Politically In Fashion, says the concept resonated with her because it gave voice to ideas that had been bubbling in the sustainable fashion community for some time: That the government needs to address the immediate harm that the industry is causing to the planet and human beings. She points out that for the last century, presidents have deployed czars to address crises ranging from World War I preparedness to the AIDS epidemic. These individuals have coordinated across different parts of the government to bring about swift action. “Czars have been senior-level advisers tasked with tackling immediate crises,” she says. “The call for a ‘fashion czar’ makes sense because it suggests that this is a current crisis that needs to be addressed immediately using a multifaceted approach.”

After she drafted the letter, word spread about it in the sustainable fashion community, quickly swelling into a grassroots movement. Some sustainable fashion journalists signed on, and stories were published everywhere from Women’s Wear Daily to GQ to The Hill. A range of companies got on board as well, from eco-friendly brands such as Aday and Cuyana to bigger names such as Rebecca Minkoff and Timberland.

When the Fast Company article first circulated on social media, some pointed out that President Biden has a number of pressing issues on his plate right now, most notably COVID-19 and the economy. Jochmans understands this perspective but points out that things tend to happen slowly in Washington, so it’s important to put it on the president’s radar now. In the meantime, she wants this letter to spur members of Congress to create a “fashion caucus” to advocate for more sustainable and humane practices in the fashion industry and to lobby the White House for a czar. Jochmans, who has worked in politics on Capitol Hill and New York State, says there was a similar caucus five years ago, but it eventually fizzled out.