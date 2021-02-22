advertisement
  • 11:09 am

Basically, everyone is on Clubhouse now

Despite courting its share of controversy, the invite-only service has seen exponential growth since the fall.

[Photo: Josh Rose/Unsplash]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
If you’ve been following tech news over the last few weeks, you could hardly miss stories about the meteoric rise of Clubhouse, the auto-focused social app prized by Silicon Valley heavyweights and celebrities.

The invite-only service, which was barely a blip on the radar last fall, has seen exponential growth since September. According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, global installs of the app from Apple’s App Store just passed 10 million—and the majority of those were in February.

Here’s how growth shakes out:

  • September 2020: 2,000 installs
  • October 2020: 18,000 installs
  • November 2020: 72,000 installs
  • December 2020: 994,000 installs
  • January 2021: 2,400,000 installs
  • February 1 – 18, 2021: 6,700,000 installs

Clubhouse offers something different in the social media space in that it’s centered around audio. Although the app has had its share of controversy, larger players are definitely paying attention. Facebook is rumored to be building a similar product, according to the New York Times, and Twitter began testing its own audio service in December.

