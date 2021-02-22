3 trends in messaging technology shaping how we communicate

2020 changed everything for a lot of people. The pandemic forced people around the world to change the way they live and work and what it means to spend time together. We went from being able to go to a movie, concert, or enjoy dinner with friends to needing to remain physically distant. Human interaction is so important to our well-being, and suddenly, it was taken away from us.

To stay connected with the people around us in the face of social distancing, we turned to and relied on technology. Demand for services such as my company’s tool, Facebook Messenger, skyrocketed, and as business and people’s routines changed, so did our focus on the messaging products we focused on delivering. We saw fundamental change in how people wanted to stay directly connected and it forced us to compress years’ worth of product development into a few months in order to adapt. People are adapting to these new patterns as well—they are here to stay even after the pandemic goes away.

We expect these shifts in behavior to continue through 2021 and beyond. Here’s what to watch for in this new year.

More virtual co-experiences

Connecting through video calling, especially in small groups, was arguably the most in-demand feature people turned to in 2020. And this trend shows no sign of slowing down. According to a study from Ipsos, 85% of people currently using video calling platforms believe they will continue to use them even once COVID-19 lockdowns are lifted.

In 2021, people will look for video calling services that let them do more than just talk to each other. They’ll want features that will let them share normally in-person experiences virtually; watch movies together, listen to music together, play games together, learn and teach together. People will expect these “add-on” features to be free and easy to use, and companies that deliver these experiences without letting the technology get in the way will likely thrive.

At Messenger, we recognized this shift in behavior in 2018. When the pandemic hit, we focused on accelerating our existing strategy to meet the needs of people that use our services faster. We introduced Messenger Desktop to allow people to connect on bigger screens over their computers, alongside on mobile. We released Messenger Rooms, as an easy and seamless way to create a virtual living room with friends and family, as well as Watch Together, a group-watch function with the ability to chat during Facebook Watch videos.