$1M in 12 minutes: How the Nap Dress became a pandemic uniform

It was the name—”Nap Dress”—that got my attention when I saw an Instagram influencer post about it. To cope with the daily exhaustion of living through a pandemic, I often take a midday snooze. And here was a dress, made by a brand called Hill House Home , that promised to take you straight from a nap to a Zoom meeting. I was sold. I bought it immediately for $125 and have worn it almost every day for the past eight months.

I’m not alone. The Nap Dress came out two years ago but has become a hit during the pandemic, exponentially accelerating Hill House’s growth. The light cotton dress comes in five styles—with prices ranging from $75 and $150—all of which are characterized by smocking at the bodice, a tiered skirt, and dramatic sleeves. Over the past year, the brand has struggled to keep up with demand. When the latest collection of dresses dropped on February 10, the brand sold $1 million worth of inventory in the first 12 minutes, and by the end of the day, it had generated more revenue than in all of 2019. (I wasn’t able to snag a green version of the dress I wanted because it sold out within hours.)

Nell Diamond, who founded New York-based Hill House in 2016 and serves as CEO, is now working to transform this sudden spike in sales into a strategy for long-term growth. Until now, she’s been focused on growing at a slow and steady pace; the company became profitable in its second year. But now she’s ready to scale: The brand just landed $6 million in Series A funding, which will help it design new products for a post-pandemic world, build stores, and grow beyond its small team of six employees.

As the name implies, Hill House didn’t start out as a fashion label at all. Diamond, who got her MBA from Yale, left a career in finance to launch a DTC bed and bath company. Hill House was part of a wave of startups—including Brooklinen, Parachute, and Boll&Branch—that had similar business models but catered to different tastes.

In 2018, Diamond wanted to add a dress to the line that was comfortable enough to wear around the house. Even though she has no formal training in design, she created it from scratch: She spent months obsessing over everything from the smocking at the bust that was flattering and not too rigid, to the flutter sleeves that made an impression. “The entire brand, and this particular dress, was really an extension of my identity as an extreme homebody,” Diamond says. “I would spend all my time at home if I could. I want to be comfortable, but I also want my outfit to make me look polished and at my best; I don’t think you need to compromise on that.”

Diamond wasn’t sure whether others would be as excited by the Nap Dress as she was, so the brand placed a small order to debut the new product, but it sold out instantly. This has been true of every subsequent drop, even though they keep increasing the order size. When COVID-19 hit, the brand’s existing relationships allowed it to restock quickly even as the pandemic roiled supply chains. “We have three different factories that make the Nap Dress as far away as Morocco and Turkey,” Diamond says. “When one had to close because of COVID, we could continue paying for orders because another factory was up and running. Our goal is always to meet demand, rather than to create an air of exclusivity.”