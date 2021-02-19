AOC did Ted Cruz’s job for him, instead of just trolling him on Twitter

The obverse of “with great power comes great responsibility” is that if you have no power, you have no responsibility.

Or at least that idea proved to be a popular way this week to defend the world’s most famous Cancun daytripper, Ted Cruz.

As Cruz jaunted off with his family, perhaps to explore the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá, several right-leaning pundits suggested it was a fine time to take a holiday, seeing as how there was nothing the U.S. senator from Texas could possibly do to fix the ruins of his state, which has been reeling from a power crisis all week.

The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2021

Ben Shapiro: "It's not a real time crisis that Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, can do anything about…Do they expect Ted to go there with, like, a blowtorch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?" pic.twitter.com/Y36OWJLsXz — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 18, 2021

Yes, if only Cruz had any options for helping Texans beyond “do absolutely nothing” and “be an actual superhero.”