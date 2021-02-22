This post-COVID grocery checkout never lets two people touch the same spot

Even before the pandemic, grocery store touch screens were kind of gross. After grabbing unwashed produce and packs of raw meat, dozens of customers poked at the same checkout buttons. When was the last time they were cleaned? Who knows.

But a new idea out of the London-based design studio Special Projects fixes the hygiene heebie-jeebies that come with grocery store touchscreens. Called Moving Buttons, it intelligently moves the onscreen buttons for each customer, ensuring that two people never touch the same spot. The idea is a concept rather than a realized product, illustrated through simulated videos rather than an actual coded interface.

Granted, we now know that, while the SARS-CoV-2 virus can live on some surfaces for days, touching infected surfaces isn’t what’s driving the pandemic—and might not matter much at all. So self-sterilizing copper and pocket UV lights, while promising for the general spread of germs, won’t stop COVID-19. That said, the pandemic does seem to have awoken our inner Mr. Cleans, bringing to light the significance of curbing the spread of disease wherever possible.

And Moving Buttons feels like the perfect shared interface for a cleaner future. Its key insight is that it moves a button around the screen as users search for items or pay for orders. This approach is highly unconventional in interface design, to say the least.

“An interface like this goes against many accessibility rules as people tend to feel more comfortable using familiar interfaces, especially those who find it challenging to interact with them in the first place,” admits Adrian Westaway, principal at Special Projects. “We’ve maximized accessibility by anchoring the controls to the pay button and massively decluttering the screen. The idea is that as long as you can locate the pay button, you should be able to find the rest of the commands needed.”

The pay button, rendered in a noticeable fluorescent green, is self explanatory. Its accompanying search button pulls up a very thin horizontal menu, which lets you quickly tap your way from a broad topic like “bakery” to a specific item like “croissant.” Once you find the item you want, you tap its image. That image then becomes a new button to select the quantity, rendered on the exact same spot. This small touch (no pun intended) of UI is meant to keep you tapping as few parts of the screen as possible.