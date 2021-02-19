How a new wave of smart wearables is humanizing technology

During a time of social isolation and distancing, people have realised just how much human connection is essential to feel…well, human. Empathy and compassion have never been more important.

Zepp, a smart wearables brand, aims to empower users with personal health management. The company is a proponent of physical-mental-emotional wellness. Innovative features, such as the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment platform, turns sophisticated information on users’ heart rates and daily activity levels into a single metric, to guide them on the state of their health. This simple gesture shows how the heart of the wearable technology company is humanism.

As we have seen from the pandemic, people are changing the ways they manage their health and well-being. During this challenging period where physical interaction is limited, it is even more important for tech companies use their innovation to serve the communities.

A WELL-MEANING SMARTWATCH PLAYER

In light of the pandemic, Zepp worked with experts, including general practitioner Dr. Sarah Jarvis, to study whether the classic bodily indicators of attraction, such as your heart rate, have changed. The result is a rational reference-slash-personal checklist of tell-tale body reactions indicating genuine attraction.

Adding in a real-life element, the brand also chronicled two potential matches on a blind date and monitored their heart rates with the use of Zepp E smartwatches. The mini film provided a light-hearted and heartwarming relief during a season of virtual Christmas celebrations, prompting people to celebrate the healing power of human connections.