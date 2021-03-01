How to adopt Steve Jobs’s approach to well-being in the workplace

Seven years ago, executive wellness coach Naz Beheshti had a dream. In it, her former boss, Steve Jobs , gave her one last assignment. “He appeared and simply and clearly—the way he always spoke to me in life—just told me that I needed to write this book, about how my first job and working for him impacted the rest of my life,” she says.

Jobs was Beheshti’s first boss and mentor. He was also well-known to be an extreme workaholic with some peculiar health habits, which reportedly included extreme fasting and even all-fruit and all-carrots diets. But Beheshti credits him with teaching her about the importance of prioritizing well-being and setting her on her current career trajectory. Today, through her firm, Prananaz—a name that is a combination of prana, the Sanskrit word for “vital energy,” and her name—she consults with Fortune 500 companies, helping them create wellness programs for their teams. She also finished that final assignment Jobs gave her: Her book, Pause. Breathe. Choose. Become the CEO of Your Well-Being, was published this month.

Both in the book and in her practice, Beheshti focuses on holistic practices rooted in what she learned from Jobs and developed from years of her own study and consulting. Here are four of her insights:

Choose to do something you love every day

Beheshti says that spending your time doing things you love is essential to well-being. If you love your work, longer hours aren’t necessarily a negative thing, because you’re engaged and fulfilled by what you’re doing, she says. “For Steve, he loved it. And, you know, when I started my company, I was working long hours. . . . However, I wasn’t depleted or burnt out, because I love building my company,” she says.

Not everyone loves what they do, she admits. In that case, making a conscious effort to integrate more of what you love throughout the day can help your well-being and reduce negative stress. “Choose to do something that makes you feel good daily. Start small and build up. Take charge of your life by investing in yourself and scheduling that time in your calendar,” she says.

Not all stress is the same

Stress is often vilified—and with good reason. Chronic stress can damage our health. But, with some mindfulness and behavior changes, Beheshti says we can reframe stress and better understand it. “Once you understand the type of stress you are facing, you can identify the actual stressors and their source and take empowered action. You can embrace and harness the desirable stress and mitigate or avoid the dangerous stress,” she says.