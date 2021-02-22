The gender gap disappeared when women used these assertive phrases in a workplace study

What underpins the workplace gender gap? It may be just words. This is the finding of a new study in Management Science out of Washington State University, in which researchers successfully made a workplace gender gap disappear via language choices.

The statements and advice of women are commonly less believed than those of men. Researchers aimed to pinpoint why in a study that asked 1,000 people to play a challenging online game while listening to the game advice of men and women—some of whom used more-assertive language and some of whom used less-assertive language.

The study found that when women employed assertive language, their advice was just as likely to be followed as the men’s advice, and the gender gap disappeared. Players were more likely to take the assertive advice from both men and women.

The most successful advice givers didn’t just state their advice, but couched it in almost-self-aggrandizing language that bluntly reminded listeners of their skills and expertise. Speakers repeatedly reminded listeners that:

the speaker is an expert

the speaker is sure that her advice is the best advice

the speaker’s abilities and skills are excellent

the speaker is trusted by others

the speaker’s advice is an asset

In other words, the assertive talkers created auditory billboards for their competence, and did not express any ambivalence or doubt. Here are examples of successful and not-successful deliveries of advice:

Less assertive: “I am not sure how good a leader I will be.”

Very assertive: “If you listen to my advice, I can assure you that my skills and experiences will help you perform well in this game.”