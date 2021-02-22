I’m an ethical hacker. Here’s how I could use social media to scam you

Scam emails aren’t what they used to be. Gone are the days of fraudulent emails filled with typos and Nigerian princes promising riches if only we hand over our credit cards. Today’s phishing emails can be quite convincing, often addressed to us by name or with specific personal details. Modern hackers can find everything they need to know about a potential target through Google or social media and use this information to architect the perfect scam. How do I know this? I’m a hacker, albeit an ethical one who makes a living breaking into well-known companies (with permission) to identify potential security vulnerabilities, like a cyber Sherlock Holmes.

Cybercriminals exploit the personal details we share online to try and trick or impersonate us—piecing together every photo we post, location we check into, person we tag, or pet photo we upload to build an understanding of their targets. The social engineering scams they create are designed to entice people to download malware, send money, share personal information, or disclose log-in details.

This is not meant to scare you. Actually, it’s very possible to enjoy social media without putting yourself at risk. I’m going to show you how the hackers do it and how you can recognize when you’re oversharing, to help you outsmart the bad guys.

The reality of social media oversharing

Oversharing online is extremely common. I recently contributed to a report from security company Tessian, which helps prevent people from falling for social engineering scams on email. The report found that 84% of people post on social media every week, with two-fifths (42%) posting every day. More than half (55%) of the people Tessian surveyed have public Facebook profiles, while 67% have public Instagram accounts. That means anyone can see what is posted, including hackers. (A quick look at your privacy settings can help manage this.)

The oversharing we all do online is a gold mine for cybercriminals who go digital dumpster diving, especially when we post about our jobs. Last year, many of us were posting photos of our work-from-home setups, including computer screens containing email addresses, video call numbers, and names of coworkers or clients. This makes it much easier for a hacker to identify coworkers that they can impersonate over email. Job updates, too, make it easier to identify new employees who may be less able to tell when an email from an executive is fake and who want to make a good first impression.