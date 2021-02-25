How this Queens community built $1,000 college savings accounts for all its kids

In 1949, when she was 14 years old, Claudia Coger dropped out of high school. Despite being an A+ student and having skipped two grades, she knew that college was out of reach—she was the second of 10 kids, growing up in Sumter County, Florida, and there was no indication, she says, that scholarships would be available to her. It’s a reality for too many kids: Students from low-income families are 2.4 times more likely to drop out of high school than those from middle-income families, and 10 times more likely than students from high-income families, which affects how much they can earn out of school and contributes to the racial wealth gap.

Now 85, Coger is helping ensure that kids in the Astoria Houses, the public housing complex in Astoria, Queens, where she’d lived since moving to New York at 20, don’t have to make that same choice. Coger helmed a fundraising effort to give the 184 kindergarten, first, second, and third graders in that complex $1,000 toward savings accounts for their college education or career training.

That $1,000 is added to savings accounts those students already have through NYC Kids Rise, a nonprofit that runs the Save for College program. That program, in partnership with the City of New York and the Department of Education, sets up kindergarteners with college and career savings accounts invested in the NY 529 plan—a state-run investment account dedicated solely to paying for post-secondary education—and kicks those accounts off with initial $100 scholarships. According to the nonprofit’s preliminary projections, the average student enrolled in the program will have about $3,000 in their accounts by the time they graduate from high school.

In 2014, before the Save for College program began, there was just one 529 account for every 91 children in New York City’s lowest-income neighborhoods; In the highest-income neighborhoods, one in four children had an account. “When you find that evidence of the racial wealth gap—and this is the college and career vehicle for the country—that is pretty glaring,” says Debra-Ellen Glickstein, executive director of NYC Kids RISE.

Glickstein describes the Save for College program as a “decentralized economic wealth-building platform,” one focused on driving resources to those who have been historically excluded from those opportunities. These savings accounts are a bit like the concept of baby bonds: government-funded savings accounts started for every child at birth, pitched as a way to close the jarring racial wealth gap. The funds in an NY 529 plan can only be accessed and used for post-secondary education, though there’s no age limit to using the funds. Like other investment funds, account holders can choose between different investment portfolios, which provide returns that vary between 3% and 11%.

“Just by going to public school in this school district, you now have a financial asset, a financial resource, for college or career—and you’re only in kindergarten,” she says. And every little bit helps: Research has shown that a child in a low-income household with a college savings account under $500 is more than three times more likely to enroll in college, and four times as likely to graduate from college, compared to a child with no savings account.