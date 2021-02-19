I worked a reduced schedule at the height of my career. This is why I know it’s possible

Keen to spend extra time with my family, I sought a four-day schedule following my maternity leave from the Washington bureau of The Wall Street Journal. A reduced workweek is highly unusual, I noted in my proposal. But by satisfying an important personal need, the arrangement “would permit me to channel even higher energy levels into my Journal assignments.”

Management rejected my request. Luckily, I finally got my wish in fall 1983, after Norm Pearlstine became the Journal’s managing editor and Al Hunt its Washington bureau chief. Both bosses greatly valued working women. Hunt and his wife, Judy Woodruff, a White House correspondent for NBC News, had a toddler son.

Pearlstine gave me Fridays off without cutting my pay or benefits because I was one of the Journal’s most seasoned female reporters. He also said I could work normal hours for the rest of the week and keep covering my beat, which was organized labor. Pearlstine and Hunt believed I would be just as productive on a four-day schedule. “An incredible deal,” I exulted in my diary that day. Abra was 8 months old, and Dan had recently turned 4. My Fridays at home turned into such a precious time for our kids and me that Abra nicknamed them “Mommy Day.”

But I chose to conceal my incredible deal from my Washington, D.C., coworkers. Like many baby-boom generation moms, I kept quiet to protect my reputation for being laser-focused on my career. The other employees in the Journal bureau remained clueless about my special arrangement until a local journalism review broke the news a few years later with an article about me and other star journalists. The revelation of my four-day week bothered some men in the bureau. “If I get pregnant, can I take Fridays off, too?” one male reporter needled me.

Career gains with reduced hours

My reduced hours at the Journal didn’t reduce my output. The quality and quantity of my Washington stories stayed excellent, according to my supervisor. I stopped working a four-day week once the Journal elevated me to news editor of its London bureau in 1987. But Abra was unhappy that I no longer stayed home every Friday. “What happened to the Mommy Days that were school days?” she implored, tugging at my heartstrings.