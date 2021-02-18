How the New Orleans Resilience Corps helped the city fight the pandemic

America enters the new year with great hope for defeating the pandemic, but also in desperate need of extra investment to finish the job.

Although the new year began as last year ended, amid waves of political discord, a tsunami of COVID-19 cases, and overstretched hospitals, we can finally see the end of the pandemic. Now, policymakers, and healthcare workers, and others are grappling with how to quickly get relief and vaccines to communities and people who need them the most—and how to build trust where many people are wary of them.

An answer to these challenges is to activate a community-based health workforce: trained people who work door-to-door and face-to-face with their neighbors to connect residents to lifesaving healthcare and information. They are pandemic reinforcements that have barely been tapped, and we cannot wait a moment longer to bring more of them onto the battlefield.

The idea of mobilizing Americans for vital, ground-level community-health work is gaining support. President Joe Biden has a plan to create a national corps of coronavirus contact tracers. A group of U.S. senators, led by Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet, introduced the Health Force, Resilience Force, and Jobs to Fight COVID-19 Act to create a New-Deal-style workforce. The bill includes funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to hire workers for contact tracing, health education, coronavirus testing, medicine, food deliveries and assistance for those who are sick or in quarantine, and supporting vaccine administration.

At the federal level, these corps are still ideas, but in some cities, they already exist and are saving lives right now.

The New Orleans Resilience Corps, a nonprofit program, is already hiring and training local residents to help the city withstand COVID-19 and natural disasters. Last year, the corps’s members focused on coordinating with contract tracers, doing door-to-door canvassing and wellness checks, delivering food and other necessities, and connecting residents with city and state services.