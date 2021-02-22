Can this flexible rent payment app help renters avoid evictions?

Even before the pandemic, many Americans struggled to afford rent, collectively paying landlords billions in late fees each year. On average, 3.6 million eviction cases are filed each year, and 1.5 million Americans end up being evicted.

A startup called Till is tackling one part of the problem: Since tenants often don’t have enough money at the beginning of the month when rent is due, the company creates a custom payment schedule that lets someone pay as money comes in.

“Many renters pay 35-50% of their net income on rent, and have limited cash savings—usually less than a month’s rent in savings,” says David Sullivan, founder and CEO of Till. “So if a hiccup occurs, rent gets challenged. They have highly volatile incomes. Many renters are hourly workers, and work gig economy jobs as a side hustle. They’re putting things together to make ends meet . . . And when you look at the landlord ecosystem, landlords have inflexibly structured everything.” For most tenants, rent is due on the first of the month. Late fees happen around the fifth of the month, and evictions are filed on the 15th.

The startup works primarily with institutional landlords with thousands of units. Tenants who choose to use the service pay a small fee, starting at $8 a month; for those who often pay late, it’s far less than typical late fees, and a way to catch up. When landlords agree to work with the service, they also agree to waive late fees and defer eviction filings. “Late fees are very similar to payday loans,” Sullivan says. “Most late fees are high-cost, like 100-200% APR, that basically afford the renter two weeks or 10 days before an eviction cycle begins. So when a renter faces a financial challenge, they aren’t really afforded any opportunity to get back on track.”

The startup’s app builds a personalized payment schedule with smaller payments throughout the month, in line with when the resident is getting paid. For landlords, it’s a way both to help someone stay in their homes and a better business decision than evictions, which collectively cost landlords billions each year. If someone is behind in multiple months of rent, it’s still possible to create a payment program.

“We do it in a way that doesn’t stress them financially, which is the trick,” he says. “If a landlord comes to you and says, ‘You owe me $5,000. You’re being evicted,’ and you don’t have $5,000, you’re not going to give them any money. We come to the renter and say, ‘Hey, we know you’re delinquent, do you want to stay in this home? Okay—let’s work on a payment plan that you can afford.'”