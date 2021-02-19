Ben & Jerry’s CEO: To move forward, America must be honest about our racist past—and fix it

America must finally reconcile with a history that, while full of exceptional accomplishments, is still deeply tarnished by the original sin of slavery—the act of dehumanizing and destroying Black people for profit. Corporate America has a special role to play in encouraging our nation to address this history, and a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing this week on H.R. 40 should be a moment when we make our collective corporate voices heard.

As CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, I spend my days (and some nights) thinking about how best to grow our company. Because we are a values-led company, I believe that growing our company provides value not just to shareholders, but to society. Our unique business model, which was the vision of our cofounders, has sought innovative ways to advance economic and social justice while selling ice cream. I’m proud of our approach, but I am not naive enough to think that it alone can confront the structures and systems that perpetuate racism in America.

That’s why I am calling on business leaders and CEOs to pursue the same principles we’re applying to equity and diversity inside the four walls of our companies to the public policy debate outside our businesses.

We have a special opportunity and responsibility to be heard because our collective voice is powerful. Events of the last year have shown that Americans’ expectations of corporate citizenship are changing rapidly. American consumers want companies to have a position on societal issues that includes tackling racism and advancing social justice.

Business leaders also have an obligation to address these issues because the American economy, and by extension our companies, have reaped financial reward and prosperity built on centuries of enslaving Black bodies. The most powerful and wealthy nation on Earth was built on a foundation of stolen labor. The wealth amassed by white people and passed down from generation to generation was perpetuated by a legal system of segregation and discrimination that continued long after slavery ended.

Those impacts are still with us today. Our country’s huge racial wealth gap—where the net worth of a typical white family is nearly 10 times greater than that of a Black family—is the direct result of slavery and white supremacy, and is the reason we must now commit ourselves to right the wrongs of our past.