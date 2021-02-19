This privacy ring is like an Incognito Mode for real life

Imagine this: You’re marching toward a protest when a paddy wagon rolls up. There are whispers that the mayor has chosen to crack down on public dissension, and you’re worried that your peaceful demonstration could be misconstrued as something else. If it is, your face will be captured by a random camera, recognized, and filed as a problematic citizen—perhaps it will even get you arrested.

So do you don a mask? Nah. You just flip a switch on your ring. And anyone from the government to random advertisers can no longer use your face to identify you.

This is the idea of Me.Ring, a provocative new concept out of the design firm Argodesign. Me.Ring is basically a connected switch that you wear on your finger. When you’re open to your data being collected (from your face, your location, or just about anything else you can imagine), you switch it on. When you want to stay anonymous, you switch it off. The ring is essentially an Incognito Mode for real life, a means to opt out of your actions being recorded and analyzed forever.

“The ring almost acts as the keys to engage (or not) with society, to whatever degree you’re comfortable,” says Jenny Clark, associate creative director at Argodesign, who created the hardware mockup. Note that the device is a concept that’s not actually being built, and the software infrastructure to support it would be immense—requiring buy-in from the government and private companies alike.

That said, the Me.Ring feels feasible because it’s a fairly typical smart device. It’s a gadget with simple controls (literally, one switch) that uses an app for far more nuanced controls (much like a Phillips Hue light bulb or a Fitbit). In this case, the Me.Ring app would allow you to have settings for sharing things such as your contact data with professional networks, and your medical data with health practitioners. The switch would activate a collection of those preferences, customized to you.

It’s actually pretty easy to imagine how the Me.Ring might work on the technical end. Bluetooth and other low-power wireless protocols could communicate, not just with your phone, but with beacons in your environment such as smart turnstiles, sidewalks, cameras, and digital signs. Cities are installing many such sensors already. However, the device isn’t just tracking your steps or alerting you that you have a new email; it’s serving as your liaison and data broker to an invisible world of data trackers.