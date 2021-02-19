Architects are using Playmobil to redesign doctor’s offices

Architects and doctors speak two different languages. One is spatial, the other medical. So when they need to work together to plan out the physical space where medical care takes place, a lot can get lost in translation.

A new toy-based design toolkit developed by the design and engineering firm Stantec aims to make the process of designing medical spaces more intuitive for both designers and doctors. Using familiar Playmobil human figurines and a library of scaled-down 3D-printed furniture and equipment, the toolkit puts the process of shaping the space into the hands of those who’ll be using it.

“A lot of times when we work with the clinical side, this is the first time they’ve ever worked at any level of depth at designing space,” says Herschel Block, a senior medical planner at Stantec. After noticing that two-dimensional architectural drawings were hard for non-designers to fully grasp, Stantec planners started looking for alternatives. “There was really a need to make this more comprehensible by having a common language.”

The common language they’ve decided to use is one most people learned as children: playing with toys and building blocks. Using the figurines and custom-printed medical equipment, the toolkit allows doctors and clinicians to lay out a model procedure room on a gridded floor plan, making it easy to see where things should go and how to optimize the space.

They’ve put this toolkit to use on a redesign project for the surgery and examination rooms at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, an outpatient facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The center needed to rethink the spaces shared by three different teams of specialists, one focusing on speech-related issues, another focusing on cancers affecting the head and neck, and a third that conducts surgeries on cleft palates and other oral issues. The assumption going into the design process was that each team used the exam room differently and so would have different spatial needs.

After some discussions about how they use the space, each team was given its own toolkit to physically mock up how they imagined an ideal exam room. Using the Playmobil figures and 3D-printed mini versions of common equipment such as surgery tables, chairs, and lights, the doctors began building their own models of rooms that would work best for their needs.