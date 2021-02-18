How to watch today’s GameStop, Robinhood hearing in Congress live

If you can’t wait to see the four movies, one documentary, and two television shows about the GameStop and Robinhood drama that dominated much of the financial news cycle in January, there’s some good news: You can watch the real-time drama play out live today.

That’s because the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services is holding a virtual hearing on the saga today. Titled Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide, the hearing is a who’s who of the players involved in the GameStop-Robinhood drama that you know everyone attached to any of the Hollywood development deals will be watching in earnest to get ideas for story beats.

The committee hearing will be lead by Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and feature the following witnesses:

Vlad Tenev, CEO, Robinhood Markets

Kenneth C. Griffin, CEO, Citadel

Gabriel Plotkin, Chief Investment Officer, Melvin Capital Management LP

Steve Huffman, CEO, Cofounder, Reddit

Keith Gill, better known as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube who regularly blogged about GameStop’s stock surge

Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide will take place today, February 18, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the hearing live in the YouTube stream below.