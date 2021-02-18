Ava DuVernay, CEOs of Lululemon and Global Citizen, to speak at Most Innovative Companies summit

Ava DuVernay , the writer, director, producer, and distributor of independent films, will speak at the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. DuVernay, whose directorial work includes Selma, A Wrinkle in Time, and 13th, also is the founder of Array, a nonprofit film collective and 2016 Most Innovative Company (MIC).

The summit aims to celebrate the world’s most innovative companies and spotlight the trends that already are remaking business.

Other newly confirmed speakers include Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. They will join Snap CEO Evan Spiegel; SpringHill CEO Maverick “Mav” Carter; entrepreneur Rebecca Minkoff; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Jess Lee, partner at Sequoia Capital; and Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, for wide-ranging conversations on leadership, technology, and the practices for building innovative businesses.

The Most Innovative Companies Summit aims to bring to life Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative companies. (Honorees for 2021 will be released on March 9, the first day of the event.) Each year the magazine and website’s editors review thousands of companies and nonprofits to recognize organizations that are transforming industries and shaping societies.

Any leader aspiring to understand what innovation looks like in 2021 should register to attend the event, which will be 100% virtual this year.

Optum is the presenting sponsor of the MIC Summit, which is also sponsored by JobsOhio, Honeywell, and Dole Packaged Foods.