The tragedy in Texas shows why we need to fundamentally reshape our electric grid

The temperature in Dallas dropped well below the temperature in Anchorage, Alaska—with a wind chill of minus 16 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, possibly the result of climate change , as Arctic warming weakens the jet stream that usually traps cold air in the north.

The extreme cold took out power for millions of people in Texas and in other states. And it’s only one example of the ways that the extreme weather spurred by climate change can impact the electric grid. Extreme heat makes power demand surge. Extreme drought increases wildfire risk in states like California, forcing grid operators to shut down power to avoid sparking new blazes. Smoke from wildfires reduces power from solar panels. Hurricanes can shut down power plants and take out transmission lines. And the list goes on. As the risks increase—at the same time as the electric grid transitions to renewable energy—how can the grid become more resilient?

“There are two big buckets of impacts of climate change,” says Michael Craig, assistant professor of energy systems at the University of Michigan. “One is that it makes what used to be extremes more common—what used to be an extreme event might be more of an average event that we experience. And then we also see greater variability in the system.”

That makes it harder for grid operators to plan how to keep the system running smoothly, especially when extreme weather causes multiple problems simultaneously. In an extreme heatwave, as millions of air conditioners suddenly turn on, power plants like natural gas plants may simultaneously experience more outages, and solar panels may generate less power as the heat makes them less efficient.

“The challenge here is really wrestling with, not just one thing, not just two things,” Craig says. “It’s not just the heat driving up your demand. You’ve got a whole host of events that are going to compound on one another, and collectively stress your system in ways that you didn’t expect it to.”

In Texas, the plummeting temperature made more people turn to electric heaters, spiking demand at the same time as a huge amount of energy from natural gas plants suddenly went offline. (It isn’t clear yet why the natural gas plants stopped operating, but the cold appears to have impacted the gas supply, and may have caused problems like freezing pipelines.) Some wind turbines also stopped working in the cold, though that was a much smaller part of the problem.