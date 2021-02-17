Fox News narrative on the Texas blackouts proves cable pundits have learned nothing

And, crucially, it was far from true.

On Tuesday night, the entire prime-time lineup of the increasingly ratings-deficient cable news powerhouse embraced a false narrative around the rolling blackouts in Texas during this week’s intense cold snap, which have left at least four million Texans without heat or electricity. Everyone from Swanson heir and champion of the little guy Tucker Carlson to Parkland survivor-antagonist Laura Ingraham blamed an overreliance on green energy sources for the growing disaster. Sean Hannity even welcomed Texas governor Greg Abbott on his show to further push the objective lie that wind turbines and Green New Deal policies are to blame.

look at this liar pic.twitter.com/WgdelNGsxT — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021

It almost seems beside the point to explain why this narrative is completely false. While people such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Governor Jay Inslee of Washington have been pushing for a Green New Deal for the past couple of years, it obviously did not come to fruition under former president and legendary climate change skeptic Donald Trump. And while many green energy policies have been implemented across the country, including in Texas, they are not the dominant mode, especially in Texas. As The Texas Tribune points out, about 80% of the state’s power grid is fueled by natural gas, coal, and (to a lesser degree) nuclear energy. Frozen wind turbines are hardly to blame—and even if they were, the freezing could be prevented with winterization. As MMFA news director John Whitehouse points out, wind turbines have worked in Antarctica for over a decade. If Antarctica can handle them, a Texas winter probably can as well.

The narrative Fox News is pushing crumples under the slightest scrutiny, and it is dangerous in its potential to influence millions of viewers.