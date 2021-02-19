4 design lessons from the disastrous vaccine rollout

When Lisa deBettencourt helped her 75-year-old father register on New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine website, the digital health design expert had low expectations. But even she was alarmed when, after informing the system her father was over 65 years old, it asked if he was currently pregnant. With no alternative, she carefully completed the rest of the process, or so she thought. She had no way of knowing that more frustrations were ahead.

deBettencourt’s experience attempting to register her father for the vaccine mirrors that of countless other people across the country, who have spent hours online, desperate for an appointment. But these frustrations are emblematic of a larger problem: government websites that are poorly designed and don’t actually reach the users they need to. Here are four lessons we can learn from the disastrous vaccine rollout.

Usability depends on good systems

Designing a registration website may seem simple, but like an iceberg, there’s often more beneath the surface than people realize. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) paid Deloitte $44 million to build the now notorious system called VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System), to manage the entire vaccination process. The website deBettencourt used had to integrate with three other parts of the VAMS system (for healthcare providers, employers and regional governments). This project faced two major challenges. First, the American healthcare system has many parts that were built independently and aren’t standardized. It was struggling to function before the pandemic. Second, building things that are easy to use requires knowledge many organizations don’t have. In the software industry as a whole, it’s rare that user experience experts are hired on most projects, and few programmers and project managers are trained in basic methods for ensuring usable designs. (The CDC didn’t comment on the specific usability testing that was used for VAMS.)

deBettencourt faced a barrage of basic user interface mistakes like confusing instructions and hard-to-follow steps. When she thought she was finished, she had in reality only completed New Hampshire’s initial approval process. An email was sent to her father containing a code and a URL to log in to the actual VAMS system. Once there, she’d have to enter all of his information again, a step easily avoided if the two systems were compatible.

Identify who you’re designing for and target the challenging cases first

Helping parents register for the vaccine, as deBettencourt did, is common. Older generations, among the first to be approved, are the least technologically literate and often have older computers and phones. And yet many programmers only test their work with their own high-powered devices, leaving them unaware of how bad the actual experience of using their product will be. Building a tool is one thing, ensuring the right people can use it is another.

For example, the VAMS website uses tiny grey text, which even deBettencourt struggled to read. And instead of a simple list of checkboxes to pick from, some decisions required unnecessarily complex controls, difficult for old or arthritic hands, or anyone using a mobile device. Even with deBettencourt at the helm on her own computer, the process took far longer than it should have. She had to go back and forth with her father over text messages and phone calls to confirm details, increasing the chance of mistakes.