Robinhood is in another PR pickle as users demand late 1099 tax forms

Robinhood, the popular free trading platform that was dealt the wrath of Hades last month after it abruptly restricted GameStop trading, is taking heat once again—this time from users who haven’t gotten their 1099 tax forms yet.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, the forms, which are used to report miscellaneous income including gains from trading stocks, should be in hand by early February as the postmarked deadline for issuers is January 31.
Robinhood, for its part, had said it would deliver the forms “by February 16th.” But according to a quick scroll on social media, many traders are still waiting:
Anyone else STILL waiting on @RobinhoodApp to provide your 1099 tax documents? ????????♂️
— Robinhood Regulator (@RobinhoodRights) February 17, 2021
Hey @IRSnews @IRS_CI @SEC_Enforcement we are still waiting on our 1099-B from @RobinhoodApp @AskRobinhood. It’s time to investigate them. I can’t file my taxes and they are late. #RobinHood #IRS #Taxes #1099b
— Tracy Dean (@treyedean) February 17, 2021
I’m gonna need to charge Robinhood an inconvenience fee for lagging on that 1099
— mel (@_melicaa) February 17, 2021
"One final note: all the documents you’ll need from Robinhood for tax season will be available by February 16th, 2021." – @RobinhoodApp (email, December 14th, 2020)
Hm…well, a little over 5 hours to go technically I suppose. #Robinhood #RobinhoodTaxForms #WheresMy1099Robinhood
— Erich Reimer (@ErichReimer) February 16, 2021
Me waiting for my Robinhood 1099. I cant wait to move on from them. pic.twitter.com/qky0PpSlby
— nick w 3 (@niiicholaass3) February 16, 2021
Adding to the discontent was the fact that, as pointed out by observers on Twitter, wording on the Robinhood website appeared to change, promising the forms “starting February 16th” rather than “by February 16th.” And on Reddit, some traders claimed they’d recently received emails stating their 1099s would be ready “by March 16th.”
Representatives from Robinhood did not respond to requests for comment about the issue.
The delay could affect a record number of at-home investors this year who will be wrangling the complex documents for the first time, as many individuals began trading stocks during the coronavirus pandemic, whether out of boredom or to subsidize lower wages. According to Bloomberg Intelligence data, almost a quarter of all stock market trades in 2020 were made by retail investors, up 55% from 2019.
Robinhood is no stranger to public snafus, as its January decision to restrict the purchasing of stocks exhibiting “recent volatility,” including those of skyrocketing companies GameStop and AMC, drew fast and furious backlash from the masses. Multiple members of Congress called for investigations into the move, including representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and senators Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren. Days later, the company explained it was forced to halt trading due to a liquidity crisis, during which it scrambled to raise billions of dollars in emergency funding to keep the platform running.
It has so far stayed silent on the missing tax forms.
The company is set to ring its IPO bell in a highly anticipated public debut later this year.