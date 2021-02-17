Robinhood is in another PR pickle as users demand late 1099 tax forms

Robinhood, the popular free trading platform that was dealt the wrath of Hades last month after it abruptly restricted GameStop trading, is taking heat once again—this time from users who haven’t gotten their 1099 tax forms yet.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the forms, which are used to report miscellaneous income including gains from trading stocks, should be in hand by early February as the postmarked deadline for issuers is January 31.

Robinhood, for its part, had said it would deliver the forms “by February 16th.” But according to a quick scroll on social media, many traders are still waiting:

Anyone else STILL waiting on @RobinhoodApp to provide your 1099 tax documents? ????????‍♂️ — Robinhood Regulator (@RobinhoodRights) February 17, 2021