Robinhood is in another PR pickle as users demand late 1099 tax forms

Robinhood, the popular free trading platform that felt the wrath of Hades last month after abruptly restricting GameStop trading, is under fire once again—this time from users who haven’t gotten their 1099 tax forms.

The forms are used to report miscellaneous income including gains from the stock market, and their postmark deadline for issuers is January 31, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

But according to a quick scroll on social media, many Robinhood traders are still empty-handed:

Anyone else STILL waiting on @RobinhoodApp to provide your 1099 tax documents? ????????‍♂️ — Robinhood Regulator (@RobinhoodRights) February 17, 2021