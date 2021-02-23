A smart 5-step guide to solid decision-making

Before I was a CEO, I made decisions faster. Now that I have the final call on many critical decisions that will affect my entire company and its future, I spend much more of my time pondering them and thinking about their downstream effects.

I’m often asked about my decision-making process—the backstory behind what goes into every choice, large and small, that I make at Okta. Here’s a look into my tried and true five-step process that helps me delegate, think through, and reevaluate the most important ones.

Identify which decisions to pass off

My role as a CEO comes down to five or six critical decisions I have to get right each year and how I operate around them. But hundreds of other smaller decisions arrive on my desk each day that have to be thought through, which means I need to delegate efficiently to other team members.

I like to classify decisions into two distinct tracks: quick choices and bigger, strategic ones. Jeff Bezos talks about categorizing decisions based on what’s “irreversible.” That’s tough to do; how can you predict irreversibility? I’d position it more as longer-term implications; you can reverse practically every decision, it just might take a while. Knowing which have longer-term implications can help you categorize them, determine who should own them, and decide how much time and research you need to put in yourself.

Seek perspective

I gather many opinions, and not always from the same people—who I go to depends on the decision. I’ve often found people shy away from disagreeing with the CEO, so I actively seek out opinions and opposing views. The only way I’ll get them is if I’m thoughtful in how I ask. I never want to lead the witness, so I try to stay balanced in how I pose the questions to welcome different perspectives.

When we began the ScaleFT acquisition deal, I didn’t initially understand how valuable the company and its products could be for our business. I asked for perspective from my team, presenting the questions in an unbiased way. A few teammates pointed out how we could integrate to offer automated server access, and that’s when the deal shifted from interesting to must-have. Server access wasn’t the original reason we were interested in ScaleFT, but bringing in other viewpoints helped me see things differently.