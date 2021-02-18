How teachers are emerging as the tastemakers of collaborative technology

In today’s fast-changing remote environment, virtual presenting is the new way business and education communication is done. When I say virtual presenting I’m referring to when you share your content in-screen during a video call or recorded video, while maintaining the ability to keep your video presence alongside your content and interact with your visuals versus hiding behind them (similar to how your local weather person operates).

Research shows virtual presentations lead to more engaging communication. Virtual presenters naturally choreograph their movement to go hand-in-hand with the content, and the in-screen content brings to life their talk-track.

Today, there are surprisingly few people even presenting with the screen-share function on video calls. This seems to be because they don’t want to hide behind their content. However, with the ability to virtually present next to your face using tools like Zoom, live video meetings will quickly evolve in 2021 and an unexpected group will decide the tech “winners” in this category: Educators. Here are the roles teachers will play in shaping technology use.

Teachers are seasoned communicators

Interacting with virtual presentations is more engaging because it makes the presenter a part of the content. The same applies in the opposite direction: the presentation is meshed with the presenter’s words and gestures. The effect is increased depth and interactivity, which brings the audience in deeper. I know this since my company, Prezi, has seen it used for generations through teachers interacting with whiteboards before the toughest audience out there—kids.

When COVID-19 began, we saw teachers become the earliest widespread adopter of Prezi’s virtual presentation tool by instinctively knowing how to visually reference the content in-screen. My team saw their usage spread out across the world, in 175 countries.

We’ve also always seen teachers serve as the subject-matter expert on “one-to-many” communication. When many regions of the country were sheltering in place, teachers immediately began building libraries of recorded video lessons to share information asynchronously so students could own their schedules and have the ability to digest information at their own pace.