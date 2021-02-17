How to help Texas: 6 things you can do right now as power outages continue

Millions of people are still without power in Texas after a winter storm and record cold temperatures overtaxed the state’s electrical grid. Outages are happening on a rolling basis, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which oversees the grid, has not been able to predict when they will end. Some areas are expecting another blast of cold air today. If you’re looking for ways to help the people of Texas right now, or if you’re in Texas and need help, we’ve rounded up some resources below: