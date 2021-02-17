advertisement
  • 8:38 am

How to help Texas: 6 things you can do right now as power outages continue

With Texas gripped by power outages and extreme weather, local relief groups and news outlets are compiling resources. Here’s where you can find them.

[Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
Millions of people are still without power in Texas after a winter storm and record cold temperatures overtaxed the state’s electrical grid. Outages are happening on a rolling basis, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which oversees the grid, has not been able to predict when they will end. Some areas are expecting another blast of cold air today. If you’re looking for ways to help the people of Texas right now, or if you’re in Texas and need help, we’ve rounded up some resources below:

  • Austin American-Statesman: The capital city’s newspaper has a list of resources for people in the area. Find it here.
  • The Texas Tribune: This nonprofit local news outlet has rounded up a ton of resources on how to help or where people in need can find help. Find it here.
  • Austin Mutual Aid: This group has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help bring food and shelter to people on the streets during the cold stretch. Find it here.
  • Red Cross: You can find a list of open shelters on the Red Cross website and also additional ways to donate. Find it here.
  • TDEM: The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a map of all the warming centers around the state. Find it here.
  • Feeding Texas: This group has a list of food banks searchable by zip code. Find it here.

