Yeti is bringing its indestructible product savvy to luggage—and the results are beautiful

The Texan makers of our favorite insulated tumbler are expanding their luggage game. The new Crossroads Collection features seven new travel bag options, featuring the same virtually indestructible material tech Yeti is known for. This time, it’s TuffSkin Nylon—a water-resistant, 700-denier nylon material that was inspired by motorcycle gear, which traditionally lends its durability to safety products such as airbags.

The new collection—an extension of the brand’s foray into bags in 2017—features backpacks, duffels, and soft-shell rolling luggage in a range of sizes and colors. Bases are protected by a PU-capping they call GroundControl, which is designed to keep your bags clean and durable in any terrain. Yeti also rolled out a small collection of packing cubes for outdoorsy types who like to stay organized.

The Backpack (available in 22L, 27L, and 35L) is designed for all-day wear, with ergonomic, foam-backed shoulder straps and a 180-degree clamshell opening, so you won’t get bogged down rummaging for gear while on the go. The Duffles (in 40L and 80L) feature built-in divider panels and compression straps. And the Luggage, a soft-front TuffSkin rolling bag (in 22″ and 29″), features similar organizational mechanisms, a periscope handle, and wheels made to tackle both the mountain paths and JFK.

The full Crossroads Collection is available online starting now and joins the brand’s “fully submersible” (aka waterproof) Panga dry bag collection. The brand also revealed that a Panga carry-on rolling bag is en route and due to arrive in April.

Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.