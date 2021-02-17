These boots were designed to feel like a sneaker while standing up to Boston winters

To recreate the classic snow boot, Season Three founders Jared Ray Johnson and Adam Klein looked to your favorite sneakers. Specifically the ones you wear daily—the ones that are reliable, worn in, and always comfortable.

“If you ask 10 strangers on the street about their snow boots, I doubt any would say they were comfortable,” said Johnson. “But comfort is what people associate with sneakers. And I bet nine of [those strangers] are wearing sneakers. We started thinking about not comparing a new product to other boots, but instead comparing it to what people are already wearing.”

While completing their MBAs at MIT, the founders regularly lamented the need to wear winter boots for several months out of the year. After three years of Boston winters (which, I promise, are horrendous), Johnson and Klein dove into the world of D2C footwear in 2018. Their goal: to invent a shoe that fit their practical parameters but performed like a stylish, everyday sneaker that you wouldn’t dread wearing.

Season Three launched in 2020 with an all-weather, retro-inspired boot called the Ansel. While it’s designed to withstand year-round climate and terrain, their debut product also performs as well as any other snow boot. In creating it, Johnson and Klein debated the reasons why city dwellers consider sneakers their wardrobe workhorses and landed on two factors—they’re lightweight, and they don’t overheat when you go inside—and designed their boot accordingly.

The boot—which comes in waterproof Italian nubuck or long-haired suede—resembles a round-toe, heritage hiker, with D-ring hardware and rugged bottoms. The difference is in the details. The Ansel has a bouncy, lightweight outsole—unlike its bulky 100% rubber counterparts—made from composite materials, designed for comfort without sacrificing grip. It’s lined with New Zealand ZQ-certified merino (a clever tip to fellow footwear innovator AllBirds) for its structural integrity and antimicrobial properties. This complements the Goodyear-welted upper that stitches and seals the boot, rendering it waterproof while allowing the wool to keep your foot cool and dry without the suffocating effects of Gortex.

It was also important to Johnson and Klein to create a boot that was unisex. The Ansel is available online in men’s and women’s sizes with separate SKUs—but in reality, like Converse and many other sneaker brands, Season Three sees no aesthetic or stylistic reason to differentiate between gender in their designs.