Scientists want your smartphone to sniff out cancer—just like a dog

Dogs are incredible at sniffing out cancer. They’re also capable of detecting malaria, Parkinson’s, and maybe even COVID-19 from a variety of different sources like blood, saliva, and urine. Now, scientists are trying to replicate what all types of dogs do naturally to develop a better cancer detector.

In a new small study, scientists tested the feasibility of using sensors and artificial intelligence to replicate the way a dog detects prostate cancer. The ambitious goal of this study is to find the right components needed to build a tiny smell-based cancer diagnostic that can be embedded into a smartphone.

In this latest paper, a cross-disciplinary group of scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge Polymer Group, and the research non-profit Medical Detection Dogs in the U.K first attempted to disprove that dogs can sniff out prostate cancer in urine. While there are several studies that show how good dogs are at detecting illness, critics say they’re not rigorous enough. However, in a double blind randomized clinical trial, the scientists showed that dogs were able to correctly identify when a patient had (and did not have) cancer from their urine sample roughly 70% of the time. This was an important first step, because they needed to prove that the dog’s senses were worth replicating.

At the same time, the study attempted to understand what exactly dogs smell that indicates the presence of prostate cancer. The group used a technique called gas chromatography-mass spectroscopy, which identifies the individual molecules in a urine sample’s vapors, and microbial profiling to understand the genetic composition of the urine. Finally, they trained a neural network with both the dogs’ findings and the chromatography-mass spectroscopy readings to see if the algorithm could make connections between the two. In the paper, they discuss a few molecules of interest that may ultimately tell scientists what exactly dogs are detecting in urine that points to cancer.

“This paper was about integrating all the techniques that we know can work independently and finding out what of all this can go and become [part of] an integrated smartphone based diagnostic,” says Andreas Mershin, an MIT researcher and one of the authors on the paper.

Scientists have long sought to make robots that smell. Inspired by bomb-sniffing dogs, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has spent at least two decades trying to get scientists and private companies to develop a device that can detect bombs through smell. Its program has produced several innovations, but none that are quite as reliable as using dogs.