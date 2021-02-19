Flexible work programs can help retain working women if designed thoughtfully

In the short-term, unpaid bills are piling up and pushing many women into poverty; in the long-term, financial hardship is hampering women’s wealth accumulation, stalling progress on economic freedom, which in turn will impact economic growth. On the business side, diminished gender diversity will harm organizations’ bottom lines. McKinsey research has repeatedly shown the link between low gender diversity and underperformance.

Reversing this troubling trend and continuing to build women’s contribution to the workforce must begin with organizations redoubling their efforts to diversify their own workforces. One key strategy employers can use to do so is expand access to flexible work. Flexible work offerings can help employees struggling with domestic labor, regardless of gender. Broad access to these working arrangements can encourage households to more equally distribute the burden of domestic work, and ultimately relieve women, who are currently more likely to drop out of the workforce due to family obligations.

The details matter though, and a poorly designed flexible work program can reinforce some persistent disadvantages for women in the workforce. At the same time, employers must offer flexible work or risk a severe talent drain. Research we’ve done at Mercer in partnership with AECOM showed that 56% of workers would try to switch jobs if their employers do not retain flexible work after the pandemic. To avoid either of those dire outcomes, organizations must carefully consider the potential pitfalls of flexible work, and build cultures and policies that make these new working arrangements successful.

Flexible work can create a level playing field for people who carry greater care obligations at home. But in practice, managers have a history of valuing work done in the office more highly than remote work. Our research has shown that before the pandemic, about 44% of managers felt this way about remote work. It’s very likely that with the experience of the pandemic, more managers recognize the full value of remote work. But organizations must address the concern that women who choose to work remotely at least part of the time may see their careers suffer as a result—and prevent that outcome.

Organizations seeking to expand their flexible work options without disadvantaging women in their workforces should follow three broad strategies to avoid potential pitfalls: