New Yorkers can now subscribe to their very own e-bike

As e-bikes surge in popularity, companies around the world have adopted subscription models to bring the pricey bikes to the masses. Dance, a startup from the founders of SoundCloud, is bringing e-bike subscriptions to Berlin; Zygg offers subscription tiers, based on yearly, seasonal, or month-to-month commitments, to Toronto; and bike-share companies such as Bird, Lime, and New York City’s Citi Bike (which is owned by Lyft) have added electric bikes to their fleets.

Revel says its move into e-bike subscriptions is in line with its company mission, which, “from day one,” CEO and cofounder Frank Reig says, “has always been to electrify cities.” The subscription news comes after Revel announced it would launch an EV charging “Superhub” in Brooklyn, with 30 chargers available to the public 24 hours a day.

The subscription service is also a response to the surge in cycling that New York City saw over the summer, set off in part by the pandemic. “[We’re] listening to our users, understanding the type of vehicles they’re going to want in 2021 to complement our e-moped business, and this is us just getting to what we all expect to be another incredible year for cycling in major cities like New York.”

For $99 a month, the service, called Coast by Revel, will provide its members full access to an electric bike manufactured by New York City company Wing. Members will get the e-bike delivered right to their door, and the subscription includes maintenance for flat tires, loose chains, worn brakes, and so on. Coast by Revel also provides a lock, information on local traffic laws, tips for safe riding, and storage.

E-bikes can range from $1,500 to nearly $4,000, a steep commitment for those who may just be getting into electric biking or who want to try it out as a commuting option. “We think the subscription model would be really great for people who want all of the benefits and convenience of personal bike ownership but without the hassle of maintenance and repair,” says Revel head of micromobility Anne Emig. If anything on the bike breaks down, members can make a note of that through the app and maintenance will come within 24 hours. For things that can be fixed in under 10 minutes, they’ll do it on-site, and for larger jobs they’ll swap in a new bike.