Want a real hot meal? Resy is bringing its fine-dining drive-through concept to Miami

After a tasty test run in Los Angeles last fall, Resy is bringing its fine-dining drive-through concept to Miami. The restaurant reservation platform owned by American Express said today it will let hungry Floridians sample 10 courses from a menu prepared by Miami’s most celebrated chefs, all without having to leave the comfort of their pickup trucks or SUVs or Teslas.

The event will take place over two nights in March at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, which will be tricked out with giant sculptures and Miami-inspired artwork. Resy says the menu will reflect the diverse cuisine that South Florida is known for. The participating local restaurants include:

Balloo

Cafe La Trova

Carbone Miami

Harry’s Miami Beach

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Mr. Mandolin

Niu Kitchen

Osaka Nikkei Miami

Planta

Pubbelly Sushi

The chefs will prepare the food on-site, but will be safely socially distanced in their own tents while guests get food delivered to them through their tinted car windows.

The drive-through is a creative way to give customers a dining-out experience during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s easy to see it catching on even after the masks come off, particularly in cities where car culture permeates. According to stats provided by Resy, the Los Angeles event—which took place over two nights in October—attracted 600 people and 210 vehicles. Presale tickets on Amex sold out in less than five minutes and general admission in about 30 minutes.

The Resy Drive-Thru Miami will take place on March 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale February 24 for Amex Gold Card members, and two days later for everyone else.