Why U.S. tech companies are finding a second home in Northern Ireland

Communication satellites typically stay in orbit for decades, beaming encrypted data around the world. But what happens in 10 years or so, when a new generation of so-called quantum computers emerges that will give hackers immense power to crack today’s security algorithms?

Fortunately, some commercial satellites already carry advanced, post-quantum cryptography that can withstand future hacking threats. And the technology didn’t come from NASA or Silicon Valley. It came from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Post-quantum cryptography is one of the core research areas at the Center for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast, which collaborates with businesses to tackle advanced cybersecurity challenges. And CSIT is just one of the players that have turned Northern Ireland—one of the four regions of the U.K.—into a global technology hub.

Today, roughly 60,000 people work in the tech sector in the capital city of Belfast alone. The broader Northern Ireland tech ecosystem includes more than 1,200 companies, from global finance and technology leaders to tech-focused spinoffs and homegrown startups. Supporting all these businesses is a strong network of regional and U.K. government investment programs and world-class academic institutions.

“Because we are a relatively small region, the government, the universities, and regional development organizations work very closely together,” says David Crozier, head of strategic partnerships and engagement, CSIT. “We are acutely aware of the market’s demands and the types of companies coming in, so we can be more agile in developing novel programs to support them.”

A POST-INDUSTRIAL REINVENTION

Belfast and its environs have become a tech hub in part thanks to aggressive steps Northern Ireland took in the late 1990s to revitalize the economy. Building on existing strengths—like strong historical ties to the U.S., the rest of the U.K., and Europe, along with a top-notch education system—the region invested in the kind of infrastructure companies would need for the digital age, such as ubiquitous fiber-optic broadband connections. It also launched ambitious redevelopment projects, such as Titanic Quarter, a 185-acre site that was once the heart of Belfast’s shipbuilding industry. Today, it’s a business and tech cluster housing CSIT and the city’s fintech hub, alongside international companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, IBM, and SAP.