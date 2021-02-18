Why U.S. tech companies are finding a second home in Northern Ireland

Communication satellites typically stay in orbit for decades, beaming encrypted data around the world. But what happens in 10 years or so, when a new generation of so-called quantum computers emerges that will give hackers immense power to crack today’s security algorithms?
Fortunately, some commercial satellites already carry advanced, post-quantum cryptography that can withstand future hacking threats. And the technology didn’t come from NASA or Silicon Valley. It came from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Post-quantum cryptography is one of the core research areas at the Center for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast, which collaborates with businesses to tackle advanced cybersecurity challenges. And CSIT is just one of the players that have turned Northern Ireland—one of the four regions of the U.K.—into a global technology hub.
Today, roughly 60,000 people work in the tech sector in the capital city of Belfast alone. The broader Northern Ireland tech ecosystem includes more than 1,200 companies, from global finance and technology leaders to tech-focused spinoffs and homegrown startups. Supporting all these businesses is a strong network of regional and U.K. government investment programs and world-class academic institutions.
“Because we are a relatively small region, the government, the universities, and regional development organizations work very closely together,” says David Crozier, head of strategic partnerships and engagement, CSIT. “We are acutely aware of the market’s demands and the types of companies coming in, so we can be more agile in developing novel programs to support them.”
A POST-INDUSTRIAL REINVENTION
Belfast and its environs have become a tech hub in part thanks to aggressive steps Northern Ireland took in the late 1990s to revitalize the economy. Building on existing strengths—like strong historical ties to the U.S., the rest of the U.K., and Europe, along with a top-notch education system—the region invested in the kind of infrastructure companies would need for the digital age, such as ubiquitous fiber-optic broadband connections. It also launched ambitious redevelopment projects, such as Titanic Quarter, a 185-acre site that was once the heart of Belfast’s shipbuilding industry. Today, it’s a business and tech cluster housing CSIT and the city’s fintech hub, alongside international companies, including Microsoft, Nvidia, IBM, and SAP.
Another catalyst came in 2009, when Queen’s University Belfast received backing from the U.K. government to establish CSIT as one of seven national Innovation and Knowledge Centres. CSIT’s specialty is translating theoretical science into commercial applications, often embedding CSIT researchers on-site with their corporate partners, where engineers and program managers can translate their theories and concepts into usable technology. That approach has helped CSIT’s partners bring to market innovations such as post-quantum cryptography and new AI algorithms to help spot malicious trading activity in financial systems.
FUNDING FUTURE GROWTH AND TALENT
Ultra-fast fiber connections and robust public/private partnerships wouldn’t be enough to foster a strong tech sector if there wasn’t a deep pool of talent to draw from. But the availability of skilled workers has been another force driving Northern Ireland’s tech industry.
For example, U.S.-based insurance company Allstate has continually expanded its footprint since arriving in Northern Ireland in 1998. The company, which initially planned to employ about 50 people, is now Northern Ireland’s largest tech employer, with a headcount of more than 2,400. Meanwhile, a robust fintech cluster has emerged in the region, comprising 74 firms that range from established companies (Citi, Liberty IT, Aflac, and CME Group) to homegrown companies, including First Derivatives, Datactics, Automated Intelligence, and FSCom.
“Companies like Allstate quickly see how they can increase value for the head office,” says Andrew Jenkins, the U.K. government’s fintech envoy for Northern Ireland. “We have evolved over the years to a model where we are seen very much as an integral part of the global business. More and more, we are talking about end-to-end ownership of critical products and services that are being used by millions of our customers every day.”
Now, Northern Ireland’s colleges and universities are stepping up to ensure that the region maintains its strong pipeline of skilled workers. Queen’s University Belfast has tripled postgraduate enrollment in its school of electronics and computer science, with a focus on software engineering, cybersecurity, and AI/machine learning. Ulster University recently partnered with local companies to create a fintech apprenticeship program that provides practical business experience alongside academic instruction.
“Talent is one of the main reasons for companies coming here,” Jenkins says. “So, it’s imperative that we work together to increase the talent pool we have. And progress is being made. There is a renewed focus on ensuring we have the talent and skills we need to continue growing and developing the sector.”
The region is also doubling down on its economic development efforts. In 2020, the Northern Ireland government released its “New Decade, New Approach” agreement, which included a call to promote the province as a global cybersecurity hub. Likewise, the U.K. Government’s Independent Fintech Strategic Review is examining ways to support the region’s fintech sector and those all across the U.K. Alongside these efforts, the recent Belfast Region City Deal represents a commitment by U.K. and local governments to invest £350 million (USD $480.7 million) for economic development.
With this continued support, Northern Ireland is poised to remain one of the most attractive places for companies seeking an edge in emerging technology disciplines. It doesn’t hurt that it is also a great place to live, Crozier adds, offering affordable commercial and residential real estate prices, an excellent education system, and the happiest population in the U.K. “We’re a pretty nice bunch of people,” he says. “It’s a warm welcome.”