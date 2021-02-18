These are the world’s most sustainable fonts

Amsterdam-based design studio Formafantasma, whose work focuses on sustainable design, has a newly redesigned website that’s better for the environment. The site looks about as plain as you can get: It has lots of white space, few images, and only two typefaces: Arial and Times New Roman, in standard blue and black that harkens back to the early days of the web.

You probably haven’t thought about whether some websites can be more sustainable than others, but in fact, web design choices can affect how much energy the site uses. In this case, the Formafantasma team made visual choices that had a direct effect on the site’s sustainability. They didn’t just choose Times New Roman and Arial because they liked them, but because they’re standard default typefaces—and therefore, the most sustainable typefaces on the web.

To understand why, it helps to take a brief sojourn into the inner workings of the web. All the data that makes up a website lives on a server somewhere. So when you visit a website, say, fastcompany.com, your browser is actually making a request to access that information. The host server gives the okay and sends back all the information that makes up the site—whether it’s typefaces, images, you name it—through the internet and back to your computer. “All the content that needs to be loaded in a page, including fonts, logos, etc., are a request to the server,” explains Andrea Trimarchi, a cofounder of Formafantasma. Those requests, called HTTP requests, require energy and storage space. So to make a website as sustainable as possible, those requests need to be as minimal as possible.

Arial and Times New Roman are default fonts on both Macs and PCs, which means there are no extra requests required. “This is also why the ‘FORMAƑANTASMA’ logo is a nonlogo,” says Trimarchi. “It uses Unicode symbols that are visualized and available on all devices in the same way.”

Arial and Times New Roman aren’t the only default fonts: Courier New, Georgia, Verdana, and Helvetica are as well, which makes them equally sustainable. Still, when you consider the fact that entire foundries churn out custom-designed typefaces, this is slim pickings.