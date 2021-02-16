What do Disney and ‘Star Wars’ have to do with selling electric Chevy Bolts? Not much

The electric car is charging in the garage as a family packs it up for a road trip. Mom calls the little girl “Tink” as the little princess waves her wand to start the car.

So begins a truly weird brand collaboration, as Chevy taps into the Disneyverse to help it pitch us on its new line of Bolt electric vehicles.

Part Bolt ad and part Disney World promo, all set to Bob Marley’s “Sun Is Shining,” the new campaign premiered during the season premiere of American Idol this past weekend and is as Big Advertising as you can possibly get. Chevrolet’s U.S. VP of marketing, Steve Majoros, told AdAge that the brand wanted to partner with Disney because it aims to create some of the same “magic moments” for which Disney and Walt Disney World are known. “Those magic moments are so engrained in people’s minds and memories,” said Majoros. “You think of owning a vehicle and the first time you drive or magic moments like seeing your kids sleep in the back. We’re very fortunate we both live in categories where people have this emotional resonance and connection.”

Not quite sure what any of that means, but what is clear is that Chevy didn’t want to take any chances in getting as much attention as possible for the new Bolts, so it looked to the most popular pop culture factory on the planet for some of that sweet, sweet halo effect.

And it’s milking every moment: Witness the 14-minute making-of feature about the commercial. More branded content!

This bolt is not out of the blue: It appears to adhere to the overall playbook that General Motors is following for its push into electric vehicles and its commitment to making 30 new EV models by 2025. GM is looking to tap reliable icons of pop culture to generate excitement around a new technology. For the Super Bowl, it was Will Ferrell trash-talking Norway.